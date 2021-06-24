Cancel
Alachua County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. For the SANTA FE...including Worthington Springs, O`Leno State Park, High Springs, Fort White, Three Rivers Estates, Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1015 AM EDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs. * From late tonight to early tomorrow afternoon. * At 8:15 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 57.7 feet. * Flood stage is 59.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 59.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 56.0 feet, The boat ramp and floating dock at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 58.0 feet, Picnic Areas and campsites at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 59.0 feet, Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs is generally closed to the public as access roads within the park become flooded. * Impact...At 60.0 feet, A driveway near Southwest 102nd Court in Union County begins to flood at this level. Flooding along the river continues to impact boat ramps, docks and campgrounds in the area.

alerts.weather.gov
