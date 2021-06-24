Cancel
Alachua County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. For the SANTA FE...including Worthington Springs, O`Leno State Park, High Springs, Fort White, Three Rivers Estates, Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1015 AM EDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park. * From Friday morning until further notice. * At 8:15 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 39.7 feet. * Flood stage is 43.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, Swimming becomes dangerous in the river in the park area. * Impact...At 42.0 feet, Boat ramp at the end of Bible Camp Road begins to flood. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Access to river gage becomes limited as the Bible Camp Road boat ramp becomes flooded and the last half mile of Bible Camp Road begins to flood in Columbia County. Overland flooding begins past the Santa Fe River sink in the park and will cut-off access road to south end of the park. * Impact...At 45.0 feet, Numerous walking trails in O`leno State Park are flooded on the Alachua County side of the river. Flooding begins to affect local roads north of Buzzard Roost Prairie in Columbia County.

alerts.weather.gov
