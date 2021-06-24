Cancel
Tripp County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Tripp by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 19:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Tripp STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER SOUTHEASTERN TRIPP COUNTY At 809 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Wewela, or 9 miles northwest of Springview, moving east at 10 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Millboro and Wewela.

alerts.weather.gov
Tripp, SD
Tripp County, SD
