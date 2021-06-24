Cancel
Sheridan County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 20:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sheridan; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN THOMAS AND NORTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 809 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gem, or 6 miles east of Colby, moving east at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and significantly reduced visibility due to blowing dust will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Colby, Rexford, Gem, Menlo, Mingo and Halford. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 53 and 63.

