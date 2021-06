After Sunday, time for day activities on the peninsula will shrink while the time for nightlife activities expands. The summer solstice will occur at approximately 10:31 CST on Sunday, June 20th. It’s expected to be the longest day of the year, and come Monday days will be shorter until reaching late December when the shortest day of the year comes. The annual occurrence is made possible because of the northern hemisphere of the earth being at maximum tilt towards the sun. Though Door Peninsula Astronomical Society President Dave Lenius says there’s no celestial event to observe Sunday night, he does note that a gradual change can be seen.