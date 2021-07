The 2021 edition of the Georgia Bulldogs is the deepest, most talented roster Kirby Smart has fielded during his tenure in Athens. It is time for the Bulldog Nation to double down and be ready to take down the house by bringing the first National Championship back to Athens since 1980. There are Four Aces, Four Kings and Four Jacks who will lead the way for Georgia. The Aces are superstars who must perform at a high level for the Dawgs to reach the promised land. The Kings are players capable of taking over a game and making game changing plays.