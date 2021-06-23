Patrick Henry girls fall to Douglas Freeman in Class 5 lacrosse semifinal

The State Board for Community Colleges has told Patrick Henry Community College (PHCC) to change its name. The issue: Henry owned slaves. Best known for his oratory — “Give me liberty, or give me death!” — Henry served as the first and sixth post-colonial governor of Virginia. A stalwart defender of individual liberties, he was a major advocate of the Bill of Rights. He believed slavery was wrong and hoped for its abolition, although he continued to own slaves himself. “I am the master of slaves of my own purchase,” he wrote in 1773. “I am drawn along by the general inconvenience of living here without them. I will not, I cannot justify it.”