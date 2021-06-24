6-24-21 police reform bills

The interim Fond du lac Police Chief is praising a package of police reform bills passed by the state Assembly. Governor Tony Evers promised to sign the bills banning chokeholds and making other policing changes. Interim Fond du Lac police chief Aaron Goldstein says many of the new policies are already in place in the Fond du Lac Police department including what’s called a duty to intercede. Goldstein says the Fond du Lac police department has never trained for or had a policy for the use of chokeholds.