Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Caterpillar Venom a New Source of Peptides for Use in Medicine

technologynetworks.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe venom of a caterpillar, native to South East Queensland, shows promise for use in medicines and pest control, Institute for Molecular Bioscience researchers say. The Doratifera vulnerans is common to large parts of Queensland's south-east and is routinely found in Toohey Forest Park on Brisbane's southside. Dr Andrew Walker...

www.technologynetworks.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caterpillars#Venom#Medicine#Peptides#Doratifera#York University#University Of Vienna#Proc Natl Acad Sci Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Sunflower peptide as 'template' for potential analgesic

A naturally occurring peptide in sunflower seeds was synthetically optimised and has now been identified as a potential drug for treating abdominal pain or inflammation (in the gastrointestinal tract, abdominal area and/or internal organs). That is the finding of an international study led by Christian Gruber from MedUni Vienna's Institute of Pharmacology (Center for Physiology and Pharmacology), which was conducted jointly with the University of Queensland and Flinders University in Australia and has now been published.
Animalscodelist.biz

The venom of this curious caterpillar could help us against disease

The Doratifera vulnerans is the endemic caterpillar of much of southeastern Australia, specifically in Toohey Forest Park Queensland, south of Brisbane. A research group of the Institute for Molecular Bioscience has studied it for its particular poison, which could be promising for pharmaceutical and pesticide use. The dr. Andrew Walker,...
AnimalsSandusky Register

Eating caterpillars

Children? This is supposed to be a gardening column. However, the children in question are the offspring of butterflies, moths and birds--and whether they thrive or die may depend on the plant selections you make for your garden. All of the life-giving energy on Earth comes from the sun. Since...
AnimalsNature.com

When caterpillars are sweet for a fungus

Microorganisms can manipulate their hosts to ensure their own survival and spread. For example, plant pathogens such as viruses often manipulate the behaviour of insect vectors. The fungus Fusarium verticillioides is an opportunistic plant pathogen and often occurs together with the sugarcane borer, Diatraea saccharalis; however, little is known about this association beyond that the fungus can enter plants through lesions caused by the caterpillars. Franco et al. now show that the fungus influences caterpillar and moth behaviour through volatile organic compounds (VOCs) to further its spread.
WildlifeNational Science Foundation (press release)

Scientists discover unreported plant structure

Discovery came after decades of scientific scrutiny missed it. For many, the Thale cress, or Arabidopsis thaliana, is little more than a roadside weed, but the plant has a long history of assisting researchers in understanding how plants grow and develop. Arabidopsis was first scientifically described as early as the...
Astronomyfinchannel.com

New Source of Gravitational Waves Discovered

The FINANCIAL -- For the first time, scientists have picked up the ripples in space-time caused by the death spiral of two celestial juggernauts, a neutron star and black hole, UKRI notes. Scientists picked up the reverberations from these two objects using a global network of gravitational wave detectors, the most sensitive scientific instruments ever built.
Chemistrysciencecodex.com

Bioinspired mineralization of calcium carbonate in peptide hydrogel

A team of researchers developed a biomimetic mineralization of calcium carbonate using a multifunctional peptide template that can self-supply mineral sources, which in this case is a supply of carbonate ions, the precursor of calcium carbonate, and following the mechanism of biosynthesis of hard tissues by living organisms, called biomineralization, the ability to form hydrogels, which is modeled after the reaction environment of living organisms. Previous studies on mineralization have discussed the formation mechanism of inorganic crystals synthesized on templates with only a single function, such as a system supplying an external mineral source or a hydrogel system.
Sciencealzforum.org

iSILK Tracks Growth of Mouse Plaques at Peptide Level

Imagine watching amyloid plaques grow peptide by peptide. As reported in the June 16 Science Advances, researchers led by Jörg Hanrieder, University of Gothenburg, Sweden, harnessed the power of mass spectrometry imaging and stable isotope labeling, aka iSILK, to track real-time plaque growth in exquisite detail in mice. They determined that Aβ1-42 forms an initial core, which then expands. Once plaques have begun growing, the mice begin to incorporate Aβ1-38 into the plaque periphery. In these mice, the whole process starts in the cortex, then spreads to the hippocampus. This new technique may be sensitive enough to answer questions about plaque pathology in Alzheimer’s disease.
SciencePosted by
The Independent

Scientists identify potential source of relief for IBS sufferers: tarantula venom

Researchers have discovered a new potential source of pain relief for chronic IBS sufferers: a molecule derived from tarantula venom.The international team of scientists from Australia, the US and Germany found that one dose of the spider-venom infused treatment reduced symptoms associated with IBS pain in mice.Tarantula venom was chosen as the focus of the study, as it contains the richest known source of molecules that alter the activity of sodium channels — body signalling pathways responsible for recognising and feeling pain.According to the NHS, irritable bowel syndrome is a common condition affecting the digestive system. It causes stomach cramps,...
WildlifeNature.com

Influence of ontogenetic development, temperature, and pCO on otolith calcium carbonate polymorph composition in sturgeons

Changes to calcium carbonate (CaCO3) biomineralization in aquatic organisms is among the many predicted effects of climate change. Because otolith (hearing/orientation structures in fish) CaCO3 precipitation and polymorph composition are controlled by genetic and environmental factors, climate change may be predicted to affect the phenotypic plasticity of otoliths. We examined precipitation of otolith polymorphs (aragonite, vaterite, calcite) during early life history in two species of sturgeon, Lake Sturgeon, (Acipenser fulvescens) and White Sturgeon (A. transmontanus), using quantitative X-ray microdiffraction. Both species showed similar fluctuations in otolith polymorphs with a significant shift in the proportions of vaterite and aragonite in sagittal otoliths coinciding with the transition to fully exogenous feeding. We also examined the effect of the environment on otolith morphology and polymorph composition during early life history in Lake Sturgeon larvae reared in varying temperature (16/22 °C) and pCO2 (1000/2500 µatm) environments for 5 months. Fish raised in elevated temperature had significantly increased otolith size and precipitation of large single calcite crystals. Interestingly, pCO2 had no statistically significant effect on size or polymorph composition of otoliths despite blood pH exhibiting a mild alkalosis, which is contrary to what has been observed in several studies on marine fishes. These results suggest climate change may influence otolith polymorph composition during early life history in Lake Sturgeon.
ScienceNature.com

Radiation exposure induces cross-species temporal metabolic changes that are mitigated in mice by amifostine

Exposure to acute, damaging radiation may occur through a variety of events from cancer therapy and industrial accidents to terrorist attacks and military actions. Our understanding of how to protect individuals and mitigate the effects of radiation injury or Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS) is still limited. There are only a few Food and Drug Administration-approved therapies for ARS; whereas, amifostine is limited to treating low dose (0.7–6 Gy) radiation poisoning arising from cancer radiotherapy. An early intervention is critical to treat ARS, which necessitates identifying diagnostic biomarkers to quickly characterize radiation exposure. Towards this end, a multiplatform metabolomics study was performed to comprehensively characterize the temporal changes in metabolite levels from mice and non-human primate serum samples following γ-irradiation. The metabolomic signature of amifostine was also evaluated in mice as a model for radioprotection. The NMR and mass spectrometry metabolomics analysis identified 23 dysregulated pathways resulting from the radiation exposure. These metabolomic alterations exhibited distinct trajectories within glucose metabolism, phospholipid biosynthesis, and nucleotide metabolism. A return to baseline levels with amifostine treatment occurred for these pathways within a week of radiation exposure. Together, our data suggests a unique physiological change that is independent of radiation dose or species. Furthermore, a metabolic signature of radioprotection was observed through the use of amifostine prophylaxis of ARS.
Medical & Biotechbizjournals

'A new era of medicine': In a first for CRISPR, Intellia edits cells inside the body

In a first for the still-young field of CRISPR gene editing, Intellia Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NTLA) has successfully edited DNA inside the human body. The Cambridge biotech, working with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: RGEN), genetically altered liver cells in six patients with a genetic nerve disorder called transthyretin amyloidosis in a Phase 1 study. On Saturday, Intellia and Regeneron published data showing that the treatment had reduced levels of a disease-causing protein by 52% at a relatively low dose and by 87% at a higher dose, with no serious side effects in either dose cohort. By contrast, standard care for transthyretin amyloidosis typically results in an 80% reduction.
WildlifeNature.com

Metabolic and enzymatic elucidation of cooperative degradation of red seaweed agarose by two human gut bacteria

Various health beneficial outcomes associated with red seaweeds, especially their polysaccharides, have been claimed, but the molecular pathway of how red seaweed polysaccharides are degraded and utilized by cooperative actions of human gut bacteria has not been elucidated. Here, we investigated the enzymatic and metabolic cooperation between two human gut symbionts, Bacteroides plebeius and Bifidobacterium longum ssp. infantis, with regard to the degradation of agarose, the main carbohydrate of red seaweed. More specifically, B. plebeius initially decomposed agarose into agarotriose by the actions of the enzymes belonging to glycoside hydrolase (GH) families 16 and 117 (i.e., BpGH16A and BpGH117) located in the polysaccharide utilization locus, a specific gene cluster for red seaweed carbohydrates. Then, B. infantis extracted energy from agarotriose by the actions of two agarolytic β-galactosidases (i.e., Bga42A and Bga2A) and produced neoagarobiose. B. plebeius ultimately acted on neoagarobiose by BpGH117, resulting in the production of 3,6-anhydro-l-galactose, a monomeric sugar possessing anti-inflammatory activity. Our discovery of the cooperative actions of the two human gut symbionts on agarose degradation and the identification of the related enzyme genes and metabolic intermediates generated during the metabolic processes provide a molecular basis for agarose degradation by gut bacteria.
Sciencepowerofpositivity.com

Researchers Discover Over 142,000 Virus Species in the Gut Microbiome

Researchers at Wellcome Sanger Institute and European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI) have identified over 142,000 virus species in the gut. Over half of them have never been detected until this study. This may seem like many viruses, but it pales in comparison to the total number on our planet. According to...
WildlifeEurekAlert

Unlocking the power of the microbiome

Hundreds of different bacterial species live in and on leaves and roots of plants. A research team led by Julia Vorholt from the Institute of Microbiology at ETH Zurich, together with colleagues in Germany, first inventoried and categorised these bacteria six years ago. Back then, they isolated 224 strains from the various bacterial groups that live on the leaves of thale cress (Arabidopsis thaliana). These can be assembled into simplified, or "synthetic" plant microbiomes. The researchers thus laid the foundations for their two new studies, which were just published in the journals Nature Plants and Nature Microbiology.
CancerNewswise

UT Southwestern Scientists Closing in on Map of The Mammalian Immune System

Newswise — Using artificial intelligence, UT Southwestern scientists have identified thousands of genetic mutations likely to affect the immune system in mice. The work is part of one Nobel laureate’s quest to find virtually all such variations in mammals. “This study identifies 101 novel gene candidates with greater than 95%...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists unravel how cell death is initiated on a molecular level

The death of cells is well regulated. If it occurs too much, it can cause degenerative diseases. Too little, and cells can become tumors. Mitochondria, the power plants of cells, play a role in this programmed cell death. Scientists from the University of Groningen (the Netherlands) and the University of Pittsburgh (U.S.) have obtained new insights in how mitochondria receive the signal to self-destruct. Their results were published in the Journal of Molecular Biology.
Wildlifetechnologynetworks.com

Wild Fish Can Become Addicted to Methamphetamine in the Water

Scientists have shown that brown trout are at risk of becoming addicted to methamphetamines that enter the water supply. The new study is published in the Journal of Experimental Biology.1. Pharma pollution in freshwaters. A growing amount of research has demonstrated how pharmaceuticals – designed for treating human disease –...
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

Initial Clinical Experience Of FAP-2286 In Independent Named Patient Use Published In The Journal Of Nuclear Medicine

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) - Get Report, announced today that Professor Dr. Richard P. Baum and Dr. Harshad R. Kulkarni, in conjunction with 3B Pharmaceuticals (Clovis' licensing partner and discoverer of FAP-2286), published a retrospective report of their independent experience with FAP-2286 in named-patient use in The Journal of Nuclear Medicine. In the first named-patient experience of the investigational compound conducted at Zentralklinik, Bad Berka, Germany, patients were treated with the FAP-targeted radiotherapy FAP-2286 linked to the radionuclide lutetium-177 ( 177Lu) as a therapeutic agent after prior confirmation of tumor FAP-positivity in patients by PET/CT imaging.
ChemistryPhys.org

Advances in intracellular spaces with de novo designed peptide

Scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) have set out to harness the potential of self-assembling peptides (SAPs) in intracellular spaces. They present a de novo designed peptide, Y15, which displays a strong tendency to assemble in cellular environments. The addition of Y15-tagged bioactive proteins can functionalize these assemblies, enhancing their utility and relevance by leaps and bounds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy