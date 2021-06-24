Cancel
Goshen, IN

Tied up traffic

By The Goshen News
Posted by 
The Goshen News
The Goshen News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hyU98_0adarKFL00

GOSHEN — Several road construction projects are underway in the areas of Lincolnway East and College Avenue in Goshen.

The city was awarded $7.4 million in Federal Highway Administration Group funding in December, as reported by The Goshen News in March, for reconstruction of College Avenue between Lincolnway East and Ninth Street.

On Wednesday, work crews were repaving sections of Dierdorff Road, which intersects with College Avenue. Electronic traffic signs were set up, and crews were directing traffic and doing shoulder work at Lincolnway and College.

College Avenue services the retirement community Greencroft Goshen, and well as providing access to significant industrial areas on the city’s south side.

In addition, several Norfolk Southern railroad crossings in Goshen, which have been closed for repairs, are set to be reopened today, according to the city of Goshen website. These include:

• East Lincoln Avenue

• Cottage Avenue

• Main Street

• 1st Street

The following crossings are set be closed until July 2:

• Greene Road

• C.R. 13

In addition the Sunnyside Avenue rail crossing in Dunlap will be closed between Monday and July 7.

