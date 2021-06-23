Pedestrian bridge collapses in Washington D.C., injuries reported

UPDATE - June 24, 2021:. According to D.C. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chris Geldart, the collapse appears to have been caused by a collision. Based on a preliminary investigation, a truck carrying diesel fuel may have collided with the bridge, causing it to separate from its mooring, Geldart said during a press briefing late yesterday. Thereafter, multiple cars were involved in the crash. After DC Fire and EMS made their evaluations, five persons from those vehicles were transported to local hospitals for treatment. No fatalities have been reported.