Day hiking over Lewis & Clark Caverns provides above-ground outing

Registration is required for this activity. Lets explore lesser traveled trails to the Sandwich Dome summit doing a loop hike on the Flat Mountain Pond Trail, Gleason Trail and Bennett Street Trail. The trails are steep with many stream crossings. This will be a challenging climb up and down, the hike is 8.3 miles with 2900 feet of elevation gain at a moderate pace. To go on the hike you would have had to done a similar hike and elevation gain in the past 6 months. We will be observing and practicing all COVID-19 precautions and guidelines as outlined by the AMC and CDC, including face coverings in the parking lot and whenever 6 ft of physical distancing is not possible. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.