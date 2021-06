When Clarence hosts Lancaster on Thursday, the Section VI Class AA softball championship will be a matchup of two of the top teams in the region. Julianne Bolton, the ace for the top-seeded Red Devils, is fresh off a 19-strikeout effort in a 6-0 win Tuesday against Niagara Falls. She and the Red Devils will face No. 2 Lancaster for the sectional title, at 11 a.m. Thursday at Clarence.