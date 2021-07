For the first two months of the current offseason, Kent State's men's basketball program found itself surrounded by more questions than answers. Head coach Rob Senderoff was attempting to recruit and run the show while operating under an expiring contract. Six players who opened the 2020-21 season on the Golden Flashes roster had entered the transfer portal, leaving personnel holes that needed to be immediately filled. The departure of assistant coach Matt Sligh was followed by the tragic death of beloved director of basketball operations Brian Barnes on May 2, which shook the Flashes program to its core — and left Senderoff seeking two new assistants.