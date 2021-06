A new study examined the impact of coronavirus on the brain before and after infection and looked specifically at the potential effect on the nervous system. According to CNBC, Dr Scott Gottlieb warned about the potential for long-term brain loss associated with coronavirus, citing the new study from the United Kingdom. “In short, the study suggests that there could be some long-term loss of brain tissue from Covid, and that would have some long-term consequences,” the former FDA chief and CNBC contributor said.