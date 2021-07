Other than the star quarterback in Buffalo, the rest of the AFC East’s passers have something to prove this season. The Dolphins are still trying to figure out if they have their guy. The Patriots don’t know how much Cam Newton has left and picked up a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 Draft. Then there’s the Jets, who have newfound optimism in their rookie, but it’s still way too early to tell whether he’ll be who they need.