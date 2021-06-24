Abrakadoodle resident artists Kevin Cox & Brian Ballou will host this event for Pride Month, open to all people. What does Pride mean to you? Tell us by creating a work of your own inspired by Romero Brito, a Brazilian pop artist who used bright colors, bold lines, and oftentimes, words within his artwork. Use an image or a word that represents what LGBTQ+ Pride means to YOU and turn it into your own work of art. Registration includes: one beverage, snacks, materials and instructions. Feel free to bring your own supplies to add to it if you'd like. Register in advance, limited seating. Finished artworks may be shown on our website and Facebook page at your discretion. Admission is $35, you can get a ticket at https://www.buttonwood.org/product/pride-paint-night-admission/