Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Pride Paint Night

cityofmiddletown.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbrakadoodle resident artists Kevin Cox & Brian Ballou will host this event for Pride Month, open to all people. What does Pride mean to you? Tell us by creating a work of your own inspired by Romero Brito, a Brazilian pop artist who used bright colors, bold lines, and oftentimes, words within his artwork. Use an image or a word that represents what LGBTQ+ Pride means to YOU and turn it into your own work of art. Registration includes: one beverage, snacks, materials and instructions. Feel free to bring your own supplies to add to it if you'd like. Register in advance, limited seating. Finished artworks may be shown on our website and Facebook page at your discretion. Admission is $35, you can get a ticket at https://www.buttonwood.org/product/pride-paint-night-admission/

www.cityofmiddletown.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Abrakadoodle#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Facebook
Related
Chaska, MNswnewsmedia.com

Painting the town rainbow: Chaska celebrates Pride Month

Armed with multicolored Superman ice cream and sprinkles, Chaska is publicly celebrating its LGBTQ+ neighbors later this month. During its first-ever Chaska Pride Picnic, the public is invited to City Square Park for food, music and art projects to wrap up nationally-celebrated June Pride Month. “Love is love,” says Sarah...
Salisbury, MDWMDT.com

SBY rainbow crosswalk given fresh coat of paint, joined by two new pride crosswalks

SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland’s first ever rainbow crosswalk got a facelift Saturday. Plus, two new additions were added to the colorful intersection. The original rainbow crosswalk was freshened up with a new coat of paint. Two adjacent crosswalks were transformed into progressive pride flag and transgender pride flag crosswalks. The progressive pride flag includes blue, white, pink, brown, and black stripes to represent transgender people, and people of color. “I think the city of Salisbury keeps changing, keeps becoming more progressive, more open minded, and more inclusive,” said Salisbury PFLAG Board President Nicole Hollywood.
Religionsiestasand.us

St. Boniface windows shine late into the night for Pride Month

The beautiful stained-glass windows at St. Boniface Episcopal Church on Siesta Key are shining each night to the community from sundown to 2 a.m. during June, which is Pride Month. This work of art, measuring 2,100 square feet and consisting of five panels 12 feet high and 36 feet wide, magnifies God’s gift of diversity in creation and the seasons, according to Rev. Wayne Farrell.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Colorful Buddhas painted by Orlando artist adorn the walls of Savoy during Pride Month

Buddha figures painted in vibrant hues adorn the walls at Ivanhoe Village club Savoy, known as a local LGBTQ+ gathering place, in a series made for Pride Month. The large canvases, most of which measure 48-by-48 inches, are the work of Orlando artist Fritz Stinebaugh, who takes his inspiration from Asian art. “This is my neighborhood hangout. And then they let me have a show here, so that was ...
Visual Artmydestinlife.com

Paint! “With a Twist!”

Painting with a Twist is FUN art, not FINE art! Connect with your friends in a warm, supportive and positive environment. Wine, art and fun combine, whether you’re hanging out with friends, a date or the whole family. Saturday Night—Date Night!. Never stuffy or routine, you can include everything you...
Visual Artspencermagnet.com

Painting the Town

Ariel Waters, right, Serenity Wood, far left, and Rachael Sullivan, Children and Youth Services Librarian at SCPL, paint a stretch of sidewalk outside the library Friday afternoon. Log In. Already a subscriber? Register/Activate account. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content...
Visual ArtWoodlands Online& LLC

Paint with Dad

Come out and celebrate your awesome Dad this Father's Day! You and your child will have a creative date night as you connect and enjoy painting adorable canvases that will serve as a sweet reminder of the love that your family shares! This event is great for kids ages 6+ who are able to paint independently.
Homelessdcmetrotheaterarts.com

Tonight’s the ‘Night of A Thousand Judys’ Pride concert and fundraiser!

The ninth annual Night of A Thousand Judys – the Pride concert honoring icon Judy Garland with tributes and songs from her legendary career as a movie star, recording artist, and stage performer – will be presented again this year as an online event, streaming tonight, Thursday, June 24, at 8:00 pm. Produced by Dan Fortune and Adam J. Rosen, the virtual show will benefit The Ali Forney Center, the nation’s largest and most comprehensive agency dedicated to helping LGBTQ homeless youth.
Visual Artava360.com

Creative Painting And Art Ideas || Amazing Painting Techniques

Stop getting bored on cloudy days. You can stay home and use your day to learn these amazing tips and tricks. With these painting ideas you will be able to create art pieces that you could see in a museum or in a digital art gallery. We dare you to show the world your artistic skills and be the most creative person in your neighborhood. Put these tips into practice and show us the painter in you. Are you ready? Go get your brushes and pencils, find a quiet place and pay attention, because you will end up having a lot of fun.
Entertainmentpasadenanow.com

Flintridge Sacred Heart Holds a Virtual Alumnae Paint Night

The best part about virtual events is getting people together who wouldn’t otherwise be able to attend an event on campus! Last night Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy (FSHA) hosted Alumnae Paint night with attendees from class years ranging 2016 to 1967! Zooming in from Colorado, Arizona, Oregon, Florida and Southern California. So fun! Not pictured: Lauren Loadvine ‘12, Kathy Marshall ‘79, and Janet Orlandini-Mayes ‘67. The alumnae were able to reconnect at this event and use it to destress by creating artwork from their homes or apartments. The canvas design were super cute and the alumna artists were great.
Politicsokotokstoday.ca

Okotoks Pride crosswalk being painted on June 30

In recognition of Pride month, the Town of Okotoks is working with the Okotoks Pride Committee to create a Pride Crosswalk in downtown Okotoks. Members of Pride will paint the crosswalk on June 30, which will be located across from Elks Hall on Elizabeth Street, as a symbol that the LGBTQ2S+ community exists 365 days a year.
San Antonio, TXoutinsa.com

After a year’s hiatus, Family Pride Night returns to downtown San Antonio

This summer, Pride is for the whole family. Centro San Antonio and SA Lovelist are hosting the second annual Family Pride Night at Madison Square Park next Tuesday. The event, which took a hiatus last year due to the pandemic, will feature a musical performance by local alt-R&B artist Alyson Alonzo, drag performances by Kristi Waters and Los MENtirosos, and a pride procession beginning at 6:30 p.m. The event will also feature several local LGBTQ craft and culinary vendors.
Springfield, OHdayton.com

Springfield Pride paints downtown in rainbows for a day

The colors of the rainbow weren’t in the sky but on the pavement of downtown Springfield on Saturday afternoon – on shirts, hats, leggings, socks, capes, flags and anywhere you looked down City Hall Plaza. These colors signaled the return of the sixth annual Springfield Pride event, back a year...
Technologylongisland.com

Virtual Paint Nite by Yaymaker

Jun 16, 2021 through Jun 30, 2021 (daily) Join us any night of the week at a Yaymaker event. Whether you want to do a Paint Nite, Plant Nite, or try any of our other experiences we have something for you and your friends!. Virtual Paint Nite and Plant Nite...
Movieswehotimes.com

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of Dessert to Screen for LA Pride Movie Night

Christopher Street West (CSW), the organization that produces LA Pride events, has partnered with popular outdoor film organization, Cinespia, for an under the stars LGBTQ+ LA Pride Movie Night at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Dessert will screen on Saturday, June 26th as part of the LA Pride celebration.
Visual ArtRecorder

Keep painting

To the family who has posted the Black Lives Matter sign at the Route 2 exit and Holtshire Road, thank you. Thanks for repainting the sign each time someone throws paint. My heart is with you. Keep painting and know you are supported. Michael J. Valeri. Orange.