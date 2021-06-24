IU football commit Carter Smith brings athleticism to the tackle spot

Go on to Carter Smith’s Hudl page and you’ll have to scroll down a long ways to find video of him playing football. All of the videos since April have a cover photo of him in a football uniform, but if you press play, you’ll see him in a volleyball shirt and shorts. Smith is a middle blocker on Olentangy Liberty High School’s volleyball team in Powell, Ohio, as well as an offensive tackle on its football team. In those videos, you can see him skying way above the to get to serves and throwing down thunderous spikes his opponents don’t have a chance at digging.