Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

IU football commit Carter Smith brings athleticism to the tackle spot

By Dustin Dopirak
thedailyhoosier.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGo on to Carter Smith’s Hudl page and you’ll have to scroll down a long ways to find video of him playing football. All of the videos since April have a cover photo of him in a football uniform, but if you press play, you’ll see him in a volleyball shirt and shorts. Smith is a middle blocker on Olentangy Liberty High School’s volleyball team in Powell, Ohio, as well as an offensive tackle on its football team. In those videos, you can see him skying way above the to get to serves and throwing down thunderous spikes his opponents don’t have a chance at digging.

www.thedailyhoosier.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
West Virginia State
State
Indiana State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carter Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Michigan State#American Football#Northwestern#Ole Miss#Twitter#Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Ohio Statecrimsonquarry.com

IU’s run on 2022 commitments continues with 3-star Ohio OT Carter Smith

What started as a good recruiting day on Sunday has turned into a week of recruiting momentum for Tom Allen’s Indiana football program. The IU coach landed his fourth commitment in four days Wednesday, securing a verbal pledge from three-star Ohio offensive tackle Carter Smith. The Powell, Ohio native chose the Hoosiers from a long list of Power 5 offers that included overtures from Northwestern, Tennessee, Virginia, Auburn, Purdue, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Louisville, Ole Miss, Wake Forest and West Virginia.
Ohio StatePosted by
247Sports

Ohio OL Carter Smith commits to Indiana Hoosiers

Powell (Ohio) Olentangy Liberty 2022 offensive tackle Carter Smith announced his commitment to Indiana on Wednesday. The Midwest road-grader shared the moment with his teammates going public with his plans at a cookout. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Smith chose to play for the Hoosiers over his other finalists Tennessee, Northwestern and...
Indiana StateColumbus Dispatch

What Indiana football is getting in volleyball-playing offensive tackle Carter Smith

BLOOMINGTON – Carter Smith played a key role in Olentangy Liberty’s run to a state semifinal during his junior season last academic year. Just not in football. Smith — who became Indiana’s seventh commitment in the 2022 class when he announced his pledge to IU over Tennessee, Ole Miss, Northwestern and Virginia, among several others — helped the Patriots to a 20-win season and that semifinal berth this spring in volleyball, giving the big right tackle an athletic background it’s unlikely few other Big Ten prospects can match.
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

IU football continues recruiting momentum, lands 3-star Ohio OT Carter Smith

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana’s impressive summer recruiting momentum continued apace Wednesday, when Ohio offensive tackle Carter Smith picked the Hoosiers from a final list of suitors that also included Big Ten, ACC and SEC teams. Smith, a standout tackle and volleyball player at Columbus-area powerhouse Olentangy Liberty, announced his commitment on...
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
SPORTS RADIO ESPN 1420

Bryant Williams Commits to UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding an in-state prep standout to their 2022 college football signing class. Bryant Williams, who currently attends Grand Lake High School, located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, shared on social media on Monday that he has verbally committed to Louisiana. The Advertiser's Tim Buckley...
Georgia Stateallfans.co

Georgia football player card: WR Arian Smith

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith is one of the fastest college football players in the country. The Lakeland High School speedster came to Athens as a four-star recruit and was a member of the class of 2020. Arian Smith runs for Georgia’s track team in addition to playing wide...
Mckinney, TXPosted by
SPORTS RADIO ESPN 1420

Damon Youngblood Commits to UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a prep standout from The Lonestar State to their 2022 college football signing class. Damon Youngblood, who currently attends McKinney High School, located in McKinney, Texas, shared on social media on Sunday that he has verbally committed to Louisiana. A 5-foot-11, 180-pound...
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Breaking down Michigan Football’s latest commitments

Nov 23, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh looks up at the video board during the first quarter of the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports. Michigan football added two recruits to its 2022 class on Saturday and...
Bloomington, INIndiana Daily Student

IU football’s freshmen adjust to college with help from upperclassmen

IU football’s freshman class has arrived in Bloomington, and the team’s new additions are beginning to get adjusted to a new team, new place and new level of football. One of IU’s additions in its 2021 recruiting class was wide receiver Jordyn Williams, a four-star prospect on the ESPN rankings and a three-star prospect on the 247Sports Composite rankings from Cedar Hill, Texas.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State football: When will offers end in commits?

Ohio State Buckeyes football, American football, Ohio State Buckeyes men's basketball, Ryan Day. Team physician James Borchers marvels at the accomplishments of coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team while dealing with COVID-19 last season. “I don't think anybody will ever know how difficult it was to be as successful as they were last year with all the curveballs that got thrown to them,” Borchers said. Big Ten Championship Ohio State Northwestern.
Iowa Statehawkeyenation.com

Kale Krogh Commits to Iowa Football

Iowa Football landed its fifth know verbal commitment in the 2022 recruiting class on Tuesday when Huxley (IA) Ballard High offensive lineman Kale Krogh announced his intentions. Krogh (6-6, 267) earned a scholarship offer while camping with the Hawkeyes earlier this month. He spoke with HN about what the opportunity...
High Schoolfoleysportstourism.com

FHS Brings High-Caliber Football

It may be June but in Foley it’s never too early to be thinking of football season. Thankfully Foley High School (FHS) is hosting the Foley Showdown 7v7 competition June 30 – July 1 to give everyone a preview of what they can expect this fall. FHS Head Football Coach...
College Sportsthedailyhoosier.com

Watch: 50 of IU football’s top tackles, interceptions and sacks of 2020

If there was a defining aspect of IU’s historic 2020 football season, it was the ability to make splash plays on the defensive side of the football. Indiana was second in the country and first in the Big Ten in interceptions with 17, and far and away the national leader in interceptions per pass attempt. The Hoosiers were also No. 15 nationally and first in the Big Ten with 3.12 sacks per game.
Newton, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Former Newton football star commits to Southern Cal

Nearly a month after announcing his intentions to transfer from Texas Christian University, running back Darwin Barlow has found a new team for next season. The former Newton High School standout verbally committed to Southern California on Monday night. Barlow comes off his best collegiate season in 2020, running for 428 yards and four touchdowns as a redshirt freshman.
Bloomington, INGreensburg Daily News

IU announces full capacity at Memorial Stadium for football

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana made official what it had been anticipating since the start of spring, full capacity will be permitted for football games at Memorial Stadium this fall. IU announced Friday there will be no capacity restrictions for football and other fall sports at athletic venues throughout campus. IU athletic...
NFLbaltimoresportsandlife.com

Terps Football: 2021 Season Preview – Offensive Tackles

Ever since Maryland joined the Big Ten Conference, one of their most glaring talent deficiencies has been along their offensive line. Against the conference’s elite pass-rushers, the Terrapins’ offensive tackles have typically been unable to keep the team’s quarterbacks upright. While depth at the position is still a concern, head coach Michael Locksley and his coaching staff are hopeful that they’ve found two quality starters capable of holding their own in conference play.
College SportsPosted by
AllTrojans

Expert Evaluates USC Football Commit Mykel Williams

On June 15, Georgia native Mykel Williams announced his commitment to the USC Trojans. The defensive lineman took to social media to break the news writing, “It's over." Williams is the No. 4 ranked player in Georgia and the No. 9 ranked defensive lineman per 247Sports. There is no doubt that landing a five-star talent is a big win for USC, but what makes Williams so special?
College Sportschatsports.com

Baylor Football Picks Up Two Big Commitments

Baylor football has been hosting in person camps over the past few weekends, which is notable because it is the first time many prospects have been able to get in front the staff in over a year. It’s resulted in a slew of new offers going out and they’ve also received two commitments in the past few days.
FootballPosted by
AM 1450 KMMS

ICYMI: Billings’ Bergeson Commits to Navy Football

Landing a college football opportunity is a big deal in itself- landing an opportunity with Navy football is a really big deal. For those who missed the news, Billings West High Senior Riley Bergeson has now committed to play football for the US Naval Academy. His mom had this to...
College Sportschatsports.com

Clemson football recruiting: Several commits are on the horizon

Clemson University, American football, Clemson Tigers football, Clemson Tigers men's basketball, North Carolina, Detroit Tigers, Travis Shaw, Chapel Hill, South Africa, Jeremiah Lazarus Alexander. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney smiles during his summer football camp, the first in two years, in Clemson Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Dabo Swinney Football Camp...