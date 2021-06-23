Betty Jean Loftin Yancey

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleBetty Jean Loftin Yancey went to Heaven on June 18, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. A graveside service will be held on June 26, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Garden of Memories Cemetery. She was born in San Antonio on Nov. 17, 1931 to Lucy Williams and William “Bill” Loftin. Betty loved that she was the baby of her very large family of ten children. Her childhood was filled with activity and love. She and her siblings spoke of many happy and funny times at 208 Denver Ave. Betty graduated from Breckenridge High School in San Antonio, where she made life-long friends and was a member of the “Purple Jackets” spirit organization. After high school she attended secretarial school and began her work life.

