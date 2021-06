Hilton Honors will be doing away with the complimentary continental breakfast MyWay benefit for Gold and Diamond members that stay in the U.S. They will be replacing it with a daily food and beverage credit that can be used for any F&B purchases any time of day. The credit will range from $10 to $25 depending on the Hilton brand and location and is good for the Gold or Diamond member plus one additional guest meaning you could get up to a $50 daily food and beverage credit. This new MyWay benefit will start at the beginning of July and run through to December 31, 2021 at more than 1,500 locations in the U.S. Learn more here.