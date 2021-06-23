GSD Counselors share their college advice for recent grads

In recent years, fewer high school graduates have attended college, but high school counselors say there are still great opportunities outside of a four-year institution. Recent numbers published by Education Week found a 6.8 percent drop in Fall 2020 college enrollments from the previous years. This significant jump is most likely a result of the pandemic. Many high school students have found it hard to keep up with coursework with online learning and other changes to their education. Family job losses and financial struggles have put additional roadblocks between students and college.