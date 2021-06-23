Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Taylorsville, UT

GSD Counselors share their college advice for recent grads

southsaltlakejournal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, fewer high school graduates have attended college, but high school counselors say there are still great opportunities outside of a four-year institution. Recent numbers published by Education Week found a 6.8 percent drop in Fall 2020 college enrollments from the previous years. This significant jump is most likely a result of the pandemic. Many high school students have found it hard to keep up with coursework with online learning and other changes to their education. Family job losses and financial struggles have put additional roadblocks between students and college.

www.southsaltlakejournal.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taylorsville, UT
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Tuition#Trade School#School Counselors#Formal Education#Education Week#Gsd#Olympus High School#The City Journals#Taylorsville High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...