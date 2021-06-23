Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Relive your summer camp days at Shore Leave's new pop-up

By Olivia Vanni
Time Out Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttention all campers, please report to Shore Leave for its super nostalgic, summer camp-themed pop-up. The Harrison Ave spot, which typically serves as a tropical oasis within the otherwise bustling South End, is doubling down on those vacation vibes and letting us relive the summers of our youth for the next couple of months. With the launch of Camp Shore Leave, the local bar and restaurant will be introducing a menu of elevated canteen fare and seasonal cocktails, as well as a whole itinerary of events so sentimental that you’ll be packing your duffle bag and dreaming of color wars.

www.timeout.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shore Leave#Summer Camp#New Pop#Friendship#Arts And Crafts#Kegs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Lifestyleburlingtoncountytimes.com

11 family-friendly day trips to take this summer without leaving New Jersey

If you've forgotten how to entertain yourself and your family outside the four walls of your living room, you're not alone. Though it's hard to remember after the last year, there's a whole world out there full of fun and exciting experiences just a short drive away. For the sake of convenience, we'll stick to New Jersey for this list of places worthy of a summer day trip.
Norwalk, CTdarienite.com

Your Kid’s Summer Camp Could Visit Sheffield Island Lighthouse

New this summer, the Norwalk Seaport Association is now welcoming regional organizations that offer summer camps for children to come and visit Sheffield Island and Sheffield Island Lighthouse for an unparalleled maritime excursion. — an announcement from the Norwalk Seaport Association. Preservation of the island and lighthouse as well as...
Restaurantstravelawaits.com

9 Pop-Up Cocktail Bars To Visit This Summer

The warm-weather months are an ideal time to kick back in an outdoor setting to enjoy a cold beer, a glass of bubbly, a festive cocktail, or some liquor-infused ice cream. Even more fun: when the menu and venue for such boozy drinks are available only for a limited time in the form of pop-up cocktail bars, beer gardens, and wine patios that you’ll want to get to while they’re hot (or while the weather’s toasty, anyway)!
Louisiana Statela-story.com

It’s a Hot Summer Day in LA! Time to Mix Up a Cocktail or Two!

This sounds like one very tasty cocktail that will really tickle your tastebuds!!. Here’s another Marble cocktail recipe — with a breakdown on mixing it up from a Youtube video: Paper Planes Whiskey Cocktail!. Located in the heart of Carbondale, Colorado – the Colorado Creative District, Marble Distilling Co. &...
Shoppingtownandcountrymag.com

The Best Pop-Up Shopping Destinations of Summer 2021

At last, Summer has made its radiant debut and the world cannot wait to get outside. As airports begin to flood with excited voyagers jet-setting off to their lavish vaxication destinations, it is clear that Summer 2021 will be the Summer of travel and indulgence - because we deserve it!
Knox County, INwzdm.com

Demand Picking Up for Camping This Summer

With the loosening of Covid restrictions, the Knox County Parks are seeking big demand for both cabins and camping spaces. Knox County Parks Department superintendent Rama Sobhani says the reservations are pouring in for next month’s holiday weekend. Sobhani also knows camping is riding a late-pandemic high, along with other outdoors activities.
Bay City, ORoregoncoasttoday.com

Camp it up in Bay City this summer

A summer full of art and fun for kids in grades K through 12 is already in progress at the Bay City Arts Center, free for all participants from any school district and county. The comprehensive, hands-on art education and learning opportunities include theater, horticulture and landscape design, character drawing and a muralism camp — all led by new instructors who will provide innovative and exciting new programs for middle and high school students.
Food & Drinksthebeveragejournal.com

Ocean House Unveils Summer Pop-Up Experience

Watch Hill’s award-winning Ocean House launched the first in a summer wave of renowned seasonal culinary pop-up series in collaboration with Sipsmith Gin – the Sipping Terrace Private Tea & Dining Experience – with a media preview on May 26. Sipsmith was London’s first copper distillery for nearly 200 years, on a mission “to bring back London Dry Gin to the city where it made its name,” made by hand and in small batches. The Sipping Terrace, adjacent to the resort’s putting green lawn, features individual furnished greenhouses and offers epicurean delights and cocktails for afternoon tea and dinner parties of up to six people. “Each season, we set a new standard in innovative, experiential dining to bring joy to our overnight and day guests,” said Antonia Korosec, General Manager, Ocean House. “The new Sipping Terrace will delight guests’ senses while providing a private and memorable al fresco dining experience with the service and creativity for which Ocean House is known.” Craft cocktails showcasing Sipsmith Gin include the Proper Gin & Tonic, Anna’s Gin Garden, Cuppa Gin, In the Weeds and the Gin & Pamplemousse. A portion of the proceeds from sales at the Sipping Terrace will benefit local charities through the Ocean House Fund for Charitable Giving, established to help local children and families in need.
RecipesMindBodyGreen

Make Your Summer Meals Pop With These Bright & Briny Pickled Onions

In case you didn't know, you can pickle just about anything (even berries!). But pickled onions are one of our favorite options for an easy way to add a bright bite to your favorite dishes, from breakfast right through dinner. That's why we were so excited to see registered dietitians...
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

A new waterfront oasis is popping up in Lower Manhattan this summer

One of Lower Manhattan’s prime waterfront spaces is taking on a brand-new, warm-weather identity just in time for summer. This Friday, Brookfield Place is gearing up to unveil “The Bungalow,” a new outdoor space with food, entertainment and more located in its Upper Plaza. (The same location that hosts one of the city’s best, under-the-radar ice skating rinks in the winter.) The new, beachy oasis is inspired by vacation retreats found in Montauk without, you know, having to suffer through the prolonged L.I.R.R. trip to get there.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Wendy’s is spicing up your summer with new, hot menu offerings

Summer just got spicier thanks to new, hot menu items from the Queen of fast food! From a new dipping sauce to a plant-based burger, here’s what’s new at Wendy’s. Wendy’s knocked on our door with a tasty delivery and we couldn’t wait to share the latest with you! Foodies who enjoy spicy food are truly going to be all over the new hot dipping sauce at the fast food chain, but Wendy’s also has something to share with foodies who are craving something fresh.
Estes Park, COPosted by
99.9 KEKB

Elevate your Summer with Cliffside Camping in Estes Park

For adventure seekers looking for an epic experience, the Airbnb Adventures Collection offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to camp overnight in a sky tent, on the face of a Colorado cliff. Both challenging and rewarding, the 24-hour excursion is sure to get the heart pounding. Campers begin by meeting at headquarters...
KidsPosted by
Deseret News

Perspective: Get your kids a summer job, not a summer camp

Sticker shock. That’s what I remember feeling upon learning the price of summer camp when my oldest was 5. It was a small comfort, but I told myself that by the time she was 12 she would be able to entertain herself over the summer — and maybe even babysit her younger siblings — and by the time she was 14, she would start earning some of it back with summer jobs. Because, well, that’s what I did.
Miami, FLmiamionthecheap.com

Free pop-up concert coming to Wynwood this summer

It’s time we celebrate the return of live music – and what better way than with a free summer concert?. Toyota and JBL, the audio equipment company, have launched the JBL True Summer concert series, featuring a number of free concerts throughout the country, with a stop in Miami. To...
Lifestylevopnc.org

Summer Camp Heats Up Passion for Public Service

15 community kids recently traded their school supplies and backpacks for a week as cadets at fire academy-like training at the Pinehurst Fire Department Junior Firefighter Academy. The weeklong camp immersed kids, ages 9 – 12, into life as a firefighter. The daily routine included physical training, classroom sessions, demonstrations,...
Los Angeles, CAL.A. Weekly

Kick Off Summer At The Hotel Figueroa And Remembering Harvey Milk – Here’s What’s Popping Up

Starting Friday, June 18 through Sunday, June 20, Hotel Figueroa is offering a special Father’s Day menu by the hotel’s famous coffin-shaped pool at Veranda Al Fresco. Highlights include East and West Coast oysters, a lamb Merguez burger (sesame bun), lobster mac & cheese, a 16 oz. Wagyu ribeye with shitake mushrooms and black velvet champagne sponge cake. Bourbon and mezcal specialty drinks will also be available.
Boston, MAbostonchefs.com

Boozy Ice Cream Summer Pop-up at Precinct

Precinct Kitchen + Bar at Loews Boston Hotel, known for their creative patio pop-ups, is back at it this summer with their scream-worthy new seasonal partner — Tipsy Scoop. The New York-based company will be setting up shop on Precinct’s Back Bay patio (and on the menu) to make all your booze-infused ice cream dreams come true with a selection of cool, creamy treats that’ll also give your a little buzz. With flavors like salted caramel, vanilla bean bourbon, raspberry limoncello sorbet and mango margarita sorbet — you might just have to have a little ice cream tasting paired along with Precinct’s new summer menu, which is filled with charcuterie boards, brunch delights and New England classics.