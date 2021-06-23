Relive your summer camp days at Shore Leave's new pop-up

Watch Hill’s award-winning Ocean House launched the first in a summer wave of renowned seasonal culinary pop-up series in collaboration with Sipsmith Gin – the Sipping Terrace Private Tea & Dining Experience – with a media preview on May 26. Sipsmith was London’s first copper distillery for nearly 200 years, on a mission “to bring back London Dry Gin to the city where it made its name,” made by hand and in small batches. The Sipping Terrace, adjacent to the resort’s putting green lawn, features individual furnished greenhouses and offers epicurean delights and cocktails for afternoon tea and dinner parties of up to six people. “Each season, we set a new standard in innovative, experiential dining to bring joy to our overnight and day guests,” said Antonia Korosec, General Manager, Ocean House. “The new Sipping Terrace will delight guests’ senses while providing a private and memorable al fresco dining experience with the service and creativity for which Ocean House is known.” Craft cocktails showcasing Sipsmith Gin include the Proper Gin & Tonic, Anna’s Gin Garden, Cuppa Gin, In the Weeds and the Gin & Pamplemousse. A portion of the proceeds from sales at the Sipping Terrace will benefit local charities through the Ocean House Fund for Charitable Giving, established to help local children and families in need.