Big Ditch Brewing Co. is one of Downtown Buffalo’s shinning stars when it comes to brewery/restaurant combos. The tap room is huge, yet welcoming and does a fantastic job of showing off the fun, young pulse of the area. Expect murals, high top tables, a handsome bar, and a ceiling that goes for miles. Of course, they have beer, and lots of it – which some consider the best around, brewed a mer feet from your bar stool. Then there’s the food menu which includes comforting dishes like an outstanding Mac and Cheese, Antojitos, and Smoked Salmon Cobb (an absolute must try). Woof. If you’re in need of a happy hour hot spot, late night stop, or dinner date with a group of friends this is all you. Read More->