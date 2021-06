AerinX in cooperation with VD Gulf, a independent MRO company in the Middle East region, will apply mixed reality-based system following a successful pilot. The total size of the market of high-tech digital MRO solutions is projected to grow from USD 606 million in 2020 to USD 1,809 million by 2030 meaning an average annual growth rate of 11% according to experts. AerinX is aiming to be a major player in this fast-developing segment. As an important milestone, the innovative company has agreed on a partnership to implement its mixed reality-based aircraft maintenance solution with Sharjah-based VD Gulf, with the base maintenance facility at Sharjah International Airport.