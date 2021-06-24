Cancel
Health Services

CareAparent Now Accepting Clients with Humana Medicare Advantage Plans

By PRWeb
Times Union
 6 days ago

Twin Cities Home Care Agency is a Contracted Provider for Humana. CareAparent is now a participating, in-network provider for Humana-offered Medicare Advantage plans. Comprehensive care from CareAparent’s skilled staff will now be available to eligible individuals with Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), and Provider-Sponsored Organization (PSO) insurance plans through Humana.

www.timesunion.com
Iowa Statelmgraphic.com

Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield will offer new Medicare Advantage options this fall

Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield will offer new Medicare Advantage plans to Iowans and South Dakotans this fall, pending approval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS). Our new affiliate, Wellmark Advantage Health Plan, will offer the new Medicare Advantage options during this year’s annual election period Oct. 15-Dec. 7, for coverage that begins Jan. 1, 2022.
HealthStamford Advocate

RAM Technologies, Inc. Expands Offering for Medicare Advantage Health Plans Through the Power of the Change Healthcare Platform

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. RAM Technologies, Inc., the perennial leader in enterprise software solutions and services for Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid health plans, is working with Change Healthcare, a healthcare technology company focused on accelerating the transformation of the U.S. healthcare system, to bring a broad array of services to the payer market segment. This one-stop shopping will greatly expand the capabilities and services available for the administration of Medicare Advantage, Special Needs and Managed Medicaid health plans.
Health ServicesPosted by
The Associated Press

Fewer Medicare Advantage Plan Members Actively Managed Their Health During Pandemic, J.D. Power Finds

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 17, 2021-- In a year when it seemed like everyone was focused on healthcare, fewer Medicare Advantage plan members actively managed their care. Medicare Advantage plans are also known as Medicare Part C or Part D. According to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Medicare Advantage Study, SM released today, although overall customer satisfaction with Medicare Advantage plans has significantly increased year over year, plans are still struggling when it comes to member communication and engagement.
Jackson, OHvintonjacksoncourier.com

Medical Withdrawal Management Center accepting clients

In 2019, the Ohio Legislature allocated funds on a regional basis to Boards of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) for the purpose of developing regional Mental Health Crisis Management and Substance Use Withdrawal Management Centers. The Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH board secured funds in each of these categories mentioned above.
HealthWinston-Salem Journal

Medicare Advantage provider requests permission to expand N.C. coverage for 2022

Alignment Healthcare is proposing an expansion of its North Carolina Medicare Advantage market for the 2022 coverage year. Alignment, based in Orange, Calif., currently offers Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO products in Chatham, Johnston and Wake counties. It is requesting state regulatory approval to expand into Avery, Buncombe, Davidson, Davie,...
Healthaithority.com

Innovaccer Unveils Healthcare’s First Health Plan Analytics Tool to Give a Comprehensive View of Over 700 Medicare Advantage Plans Across the US

The Tool Allows Payers to Assess the Performance of the Medicare Advantage Plans and Gain Insights to Improve Quality Measures, Boost Enrollments, and Tap Into New Opportunities. Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, recently launched its Health Plan Analytics tool, which provides a comprehensive view of health plan performance...
Businessbeckershospitalreview.com

Former Cigna exec launches Medicare Advantage company

Former Cigna executive Patrick Foley launched Belong Health, a Medicare Advantage company with a specific focus on special needs populations, according to a June 14 news release. Through an investment from Maverick Ventures, the company intends to partner with health plans to provide medical, behavioral health and substance abuse coverage,...
Health Serviceshomehealthcarenews.com

Why Medicare Advantage Could Be a $5B Market for Home Care Providers

Home care providers looking to form partnerships with Medicare Advantage (MA) plans will need to leverage the right data to pull the mission off successfully. The past several years have seen a continued expansion of MA plans. In 2018, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a...
HealthKaiser Family Foundation

Medicare Advantage in 2021: Star Ratings and Bonuses

Medicare Advantage plans receive a star rating based on performance measures that are intended to help potential enrollees compare plans available in their area as well as encourage plans to compete based on quality. All plans that are part of a single Medicare Advantage contract are combined when calculating the quality rating (most contracts include several plans). The contract (and plans within the contract) are rated on a 1 to 5-star scale, with 1 star representing poor performance, 3 stars representing average performance, and 5 stars representing excellent performance.
HealthWrcbtv.com

How your Medicare Supplement plan options may change in 2021

Each year, Medicare makes changes to its plans, benefits and premiums. It’s important for current and prospective Medicare members to be aware of these changes so they can choose the best healthcare plan for their needs. Medicare Supplement plans, also known as Medigap, have experienced some major alterations in 2021...
Michigan Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Top 9 Medicare Advantage plans, ranked by member satisfaction

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan is the Medicare Advantage Plan members are most satisfied with, according to J.D. Power's 2021 U.S. Medicare Advantage Plan Study, released June 17. The study is based on the responses of 3,359 Medicare Advantage members across the country regarding coverage and benefits, provider choice, cost, customer service, information and communication, and billing and payment.
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Cross Country Healthcare Partners With The Centers For Medicare & Medicaid Services To Help Nursing Homes Improve Infection Control

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (CCRN) - Get Report, a leading provider of advisory and workforce solutions including contingent staffing, permanent placement, and other consultative services for healthcare clients, is the first healthcare staffing firm to partner with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to help nursing homes to improve their infection control. Best practices are being implemented with free training - titled "Targeted COVID-19 Training for Frontline Nursing Home Staff & Management."
HealthJacksonville Journal Courier

Program offering Medicare assistance

The Illinois Department on Aging is planning a “Welcome to Medicare Fair” to help people navigate the complexities of Medicare and avoid late enrollment penalties. The State Health Insurance Assistance Program will have a presentation online from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday to provide those 60 and older and those with disabilities Medicare help.
Wrcbtv.com

Can You Switch Between Medicare Supplement Plans?

Medicare Supplement plans, also known as Medigap, are designed to fill “gaps” in Original Medicare coverage. Medigap policies cost an additional monthly premium, but they can offer coverage for copayments, coinsurance, deductibles, and other healthcare costs not covered under Medicare. There is a one-time initial open enrollment window with Medigap....
Healthsnntv.com

Can I still buy Medicare Plan F?

Medicare Plan F is a supplemental healthcare plan that offers special benefits to those who are eligible. In 2020, Medicare changed the rules of eligibility, causing some confusion around who can purchase this plan and when. This article will break down just what Medicare Plan F is, who qualifies for...
HealthKaiser Family Foundation

Medicare Advantage in 2021: Premiums, Cost Sharing, Out-of-Pocket Limits and Supplemental Benefits

Medicare beneficiaries have the option of receiving their Part A and Part B Medicare benefits through a private Medicare Advantage plan. Since 2011, the federal government has required Medicare Advantage plans to cap out-of-pocket spending, and these plans may provide additional benefits or reduced cost sharing compared to traditional Medicare. They are also permitted to limit provider networks, may require prior authorization for certain services, and sometimes carry an additional premium on top of the monthly Part B premium all Medicare beneficiaries pay. This brief provides current information about Medicare Advantage premiums, cost sharing, out-of-pocket limits, and supplemental benefits, as well as trends over time. Two companion analyses examine trends in Medicare Advantage enrollment and Medicare Advantage plans’ star ratings and federal spending under the quality bonus program.
Healthberkslancasterlebanonlink.org

“Medicare Advantage in 2021: Enrollment Update and Key Trends” –

“Medicare Advantage enrollment has steadily increased both nationally and within most states since 2005, with more than 40 percent of Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans in 2021. The share of Medicare Advantage enrollees varies across the country: in 26 states and Puerto Rico, at least 40 percent of Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans in 2021, and at least 50 percent in Florida, Minnesota and Puerto Rico. In a growing number of counties, more than half of all Medicare beneficiaries are in a Medicare Advantage plan, in lieu of traditional Medicare. Enrollment continues to be highly concentrated among a handful of firms, both nationally and in local markets, with UnitedHealthcare and Humana together accounting for 45 percent of enrollment in 2021.”
Health Servicesphysicianspractice.com

New CMS Appropriate Use Criteria mandate for CDSM will impact medicare reimbursement

Don’t let your Medicare Part B reimbursement for advanced imaging be impacted by the CMS Mandate taking effect on January 1, 2022!. We’re partway through the educational period before the CMS Mandate governing the new Clinical Decision Support Mechanism (CDSM) and the Appropriate Use Criteria (AUC) Program takes effect on January 1, 2022. Tasked with improving diagnostic accuracy for physicians when ordering advanced imaging, this new CMS Mandate is part of the “Protecting Access to Medicare Act” (PAMA) passed by Congress in 2014.
Healthbenefitspro.com

Study: Medicare Advantage ratings don’t account for system inequities

The rating system for Medicare Advantage plans fails to address racial and socioeconomic inequities, according to a study reported by the JAMA Network. “It’s clear from this study that the way the current star ratings are constructed, they’re not capturing the full experience of all beneficiaries,” said David Meyers, lead study author and a Brown University assistant professor of health services, policy and practice. “The fact that Medicare Advantage plans can earn higher-star ratings overall even if they’re not adequately serving minority beneficiaries doesn’t provide much of an incentive to address health equity.”\