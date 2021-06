NEENAH, WI (WTAQ) – A 55-year-old Neenah woman is dead following a major crash along southbound Interstate 41, just north of Winchester Road. Just after 6:45 Friday morning, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a traffic crash on I-41 southbound just north of CTH II/Winchester Road. In this area, there are five lanes of travel, which includes the exit lane to CTH II, as well as the extended exit lane to Main St./Oakridge Rd.