Utah Rep. John Curtis launches new caucuses for Republicans to address climate change

It took John Curtis time to get up to speed on Climate Change, by his own description, but then he hit the ground running.

"I am proud to launch with my Republican colleagues the Conservative Climate Caucus, " Utah's 3rd district Congressman said at the podium of a news conference outside of the national capitol on Wednesday morning.

The CCC has more than fifty members, all Republicans.

Curtis does have some skeptics to convince of the significance of the issue. A Pew Research report released in May showed most Republicans don't consider climate change a major policy priority.