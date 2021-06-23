Cancel
University of Tokyo Reports Findings in Climate Change (Assessment and mitigation of tangible flood damages driven by climate change in a tropical city: Hat Yai Municipality, southern Thailand)

By Climate Change Daily News
Climate Change Daily News -- New research on Climate Change is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Climate change-induced floods in tropical urban areas have presented a serious global challenge because of failed conventional stormwater management practices. This research aims to develop a comprehensive methodological framework for flood damage estimation and mitigation, particularly in a tropical urban city.”

