Congress & Courts

Supreme Court sides with high school cheerleader, upholds free speech rights

E! News
E! News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court ruled today in favor of a high school cheerleader who argued that her right to freedom of speech was violated after she was suspended from her team after cursing in a social media post. Appearing:. Tags: nightly news, U.S. News, Supreme Court, NBC Nightly News with Lester...

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

Lester Holt
