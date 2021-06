Here in Jacksonville, FL (and most everywhere else), there’s a lot of misinformation going around about bed bugs. It seems not a lot of people know very much about these tiny pests. That’s not shocking – a bug that infests your bed so it can sneak out at night and feed on you while you’re sleeping isn’t something most people want to spend a lot of time thinking about. However, if you want to avoid bed bugs, you need to know a thing or two about them. In this post, we’ll go over some of the most common questions home and business owners have about bed bugs – including how they infest your home and what to do about them.