Tony Khan Says AEW Double Or Nothing Was Better Than WrestleMania

By Eric Mutter
wrestlinginc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an appearance on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take, AEW President Tony Khan talked about running AEW shows in Jacksonville during the pandemic. Khan compared how they did it to how his family also handled running Jaguars games, and talked about why he preferred live fans to a Thunder Dome style setting.

www.wrestlinginc.com
Combat Sportstuipster.com

Meet All Elite Wrestling’s Tony Khan, the next lord of the ring:

Meme people AMC is down.. i think it is time to burst in!! WSB. #Bitcoin wasn’t mentioned at Putin-Biden summit today, so not very interesting. El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender and is forcing the world to play by Bitcoin’s rules. Bitcoin’s rules, the consensus-protocol algorithm that runs Bitcoin’s global...
WWEPro Wrestling Insider

FORBES PROFILES AEW AND TONY KHAN

All Elite Wrestling and its President Tony Khan were profiled by Forbes today at this link. The article noted that the company recently made an eight-figure investment into the video game side of the business and that investment has put the company in the red currently. It also noted that TNT paid the company $43 million in 2020 for programming and that with the new programming coming in, Khan expects to be profitable this year as the WarnerMedia deal is paying the company $175 million over four years. The current TV deal is believed to end in December 2023.
WWE411mania.com

Tony Khan Says AEW Will Run Prudential Center in September

Tony Khan has revealed that before AEW makes their New York debut in September, they will have a show at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Speaking with WFAN’s Moose and Maggie, Khan revealed that they will be running the venue for the September 15th episode of Dynamite. “This...
Combat Sportsewrestlingnews.com

Britt Baker Comments On Tony Schiavone’s Role In Her Rise In AEW

During the latest edition of the “Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker” podcast, AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker commented on working with Tony Schiavone, winning the AEW Women’s Title, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the emotions of winning the AEW Women’s title...
NFLwrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan On How WCW Failing Helped Them, AEW Reportedly Not Yet Profitable

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan and the company were just profiled by Forbes for their Daily Cover feature. The piece, done by Forbes’ wealth team writer Hank Tucker, includes a photo shoot with Khan and several wrestlers, which was done before Hikaru Shida dropped the AEW Women’s World Title to Britt Baker, and before Darby Allin dropped the AEW TNT Title to Miro.
WWEComicBook

Tony Khan on Why AEW Doesn't Want to Be The Next WCW

Tony Khan was at the center of a new Forbes article chronicling the rise of All Elite Wrestling on Tuesday. The story recapped a number of AEW's early successes while also listing out the millions of dollars in earnings and expenses the promotion has seen so far. The feature also talked about where AEW fits in the landscape of modern pro wrestling, bringing up the comparisons to the last major promotion that tried to rival the WWE here in the United States — WCW. AEW hasn't shied away from some of those WCW comparisons, reviving events like Bash at the Beach and referencing historical matches from the company's past, but Khan made it clear he never wants AEW to be known as "the next WCW."
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Comments On AEW’s Upcoming Debut In New York City, & More

During a recent interview with The New York Daily News, AEW President Tony Khan commented on AEW’s official debut in New York City, the accountability he feels toward the fans, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On AEW’s NYC debut: “No city is more...
WWEPosted by
Audacy

Tony Khan on Moose & Maggie: AEW coming to Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sept. 22

New York is All Elite – and so is New Jersey. AEW CEO Tony Khan joined Moose & Maggie on WFAN Wednesday to make one long-awaited announcement and one huge one: the former being that the AEW Dynamite show that was scheduled for Prudential Center in Newark before COVID-19 hit has been rescheduled, and will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
WWEf4wonline.com

AEW's Tony Khan on taping plans for Rampage, Dark and Dark: Elevation

In an interview with PWInsider's Mike Johnson during a Wednesday press event, AEW's Tony Khan gave some insight into how and when Rampage, Dark, and Dark: Elevation will be taped when they go back out on the road in July. Khan was in New York City to promote their first...
WWEringsidenews.com

Tony Khan Explains Why He’s Glad WCW Failed

Since its inception in 2019, AEW has strived to provide a proper alternative product to WWE. For the most part, they have succeeded but there are still many areas of improvement. The arrival of AEW certainly shook the pro wrestling world to its core as it was the first time...
WWE411mania.com

Anthony Bowens on Tony Khan Pairing Him Up With Max Caster for The Acclaimed

– Busted Open Radio recently interviewed AEW star Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Anthony Bowens on the formation of The Acclaimed: “I think Tony [Khan] putting Caster and I together was a godsend. I think we bring out the best in each other, we feed off each other’s energy and our dynamic. It’s kind of similar to my YouTube channel where my boyfriend is the crazy, wacky one and I’m kind of almost the straight man of the comedy group. I feel its a similar dynamic where we just go out there and we feed off the crowd when we had the opportunity to last week or two weeks ago at Double or Nothing. And we go out there, we are ourselves every single time we’re on camera. And I think people are starting to see that now, and I think people are starting to connect with it.”
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Tony Khan Details AEW TV Taping Format When The Company Is Back On The Road

AEW will head back out on the road beginning in July after spending more than a year at Daily's Place in Jacksonville due to the pandemic. While at Daily's Place, AEW taped Dynamite every other week and had marathon taping sessions for Dark and then Dark: Elevation. With Rampage being added to the schedule in August and Dark and Dark: Elevation unlikely to be taped for multiple hours each week in a new city, fans have wondered how the schedule will work moving forward.
NFLwrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Talks Having “A True Competition” With WWE

AEW President Tony Khan stopped by WFAN’s Moose and Maggie show this morning to reveal AEW would be coming to the Tri State area twice in September. The first show will take place in the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on September 15, while the second will be the AEW Grand Slam in Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 22.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Tony Khan Discusses AEW’s Future, WCW Demise, More

Tony Khan was recently featured in by Forbes in an article about the rise of AEW. He discusses a number of topics, including the future of AEW, the demise of WCW, how the company is not yet profitable, and more. Below are some highlights from the interview:. On the future...
WWEPosted by
UPI News

Tony Khan is taking AEW on the road: 'Fans make for a better product'

June 18 (UPI) -- All Elite Wrestling is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, ready to go on tour across the United States, packing in excited fans who are eager to see professional wrestling live again. One of the most anticipated shows, Dynamite: Grand Slam, will be held Sept. 22 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, N.Y.