Tony Khan Says AEW Double Or Nothing Was Better Than WrestleMania

– Busted Open Radio recently interviewed AEW star Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Anthony Bowens on the formation of The Acclaimed: “I think Tony [Khan] putting Caster and I together was a godsend. I think we bring out the best in each other, we feed off each other’s energy and our dynamic. It’s kind of similar to my YouTube channel where my boyfriend is the crazy, wacky one and I’m kind of almost the straight man of the comedy group. I feel its a similar dynamic where we just go out there and we feed off the crowd when we had the opportunity to last week or two weeks ago at Double or Nothing. And we go out there, we are ourselves every single time we’re on camera. And I think people are starting to see that now, and I think people are starting to connect with it.”