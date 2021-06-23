CDC director speaks on rise of delta variant
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky speaks with NBC News’ Lester Holt about the spread of the delta variant, the effectiveness of the vaccines against it and more.www.nbc.com
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky speaks with NBC News’ Lester Holt about the spread of the delta variant, the effectiveness of the vaccines against it and more.www.nbc.com
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.