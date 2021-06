After a week of intriguing grass court tennis, the semifinal lineup has finally been set at the ATP Viking International in Eastbourne. With a number of seeds falling by the wayside, the tournament is very open, with any of the four players remaining having a great chance to win the title. For Soowoo Kwon and Max Purcell, winning the title this week could change the trajectory of their careers, taking their rankings to new heights. For Lorenzo Sonego and Alex De Minaur, winning the title provides the perfect opportunity to build momentum and take confidence heading into Wimbledon next week, potentially setting themselves up for a good run. Here are my thoughts on the semifinals.