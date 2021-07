The Dodge Charger is a rare breed: a large sedan with ample room for the family and affordable power for fun. The rear-wheel-drive Dodge boasts two available Hemi V-8s that deliver either 370 or 485 horsepower, while the standard V-6 produces up to 300 horses and can be had with optional all-wheel drive. All three engines are backed by an eight-speed automatic transmission. While it may be a bit brash for some tastes, the Charger is a certified value for those who want four doors for haulin’ people and a V-8 for haulin’ ass.