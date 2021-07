Research from Mokpo National University Provides New Study Findings on Sustainability Research (Development of Model to Predict Natural Disaster-Induced Financial Losses for Construction Projects Using Deep Learning Techniques)

SEATTLE, July 05, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Global Medical Imaging Devices Market – Competitive Analysis. Advancement in technology in medical imaging such as mobile imaging devices and 3-D ultrasonic holography, which do not use harmful radiation, has led to an improvement in the diagnosis and treatment methods. Pediatric patients are comparatively more radiosensitive than adults. Therefore, manufacturers are focusing on designing safer and effective X-ray imagining devices that have relatively low levels of harmful radiations, built specially for pediatric patients as encouraged by the U.S. FDA. Moreover, companies are developing software in order to improve diagnosis and treatment methods and provide quantitative analysis tools and advanced visualization. Technological advancements such as apps which can be linked with medical imaging devices are expected to provide manufacturers a competitive edge in the market. For instance, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) is the development partner for GE Health Cloud. The new cloud system allows managing files produced by magnetic resonance imaging (MRIs), computed tomography (CT) scanners, ultrasound machines, and other imaging devices.