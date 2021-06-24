Lesson Learned (June 24) GOAL: A Heart That Dances With Joy

This week we welcome guest columnist Kristi Wilkerson, elected member of Upshur County Board of Education. One of the greatest privileges of serving as a member of the Upshur County Schools Board of Education is the giving of diplomas at B-UHS graduation each year. I also had the pleasure of attending my child’s 8th grade ceremony at B-UMS recently. At both celebrations, the students were excited for the celebration. Their eyes were sparkling with accomplishment. However, some also seemed a touch apprehensive as they realized they do not know what the future holds.