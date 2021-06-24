Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Upshur County, WV

Lesson Learned (June 24) GOAL: A Heart That Dances With Joy

By Jun 23, 2021
The Recorddelta
 6 days ago

This week we welcome guest columnist Kristi Wilkerson, elected member of Upshur County Board of Education. One of the greatest privileges of serving as a member of the Upshur County Schools Board of Education is the giving of diplomas at B-UHS graduation each year. I also had the pleasure of attending my child’s 8th grade ceremony at B-UMS recently. At both celebrations, the students were excited for the celebration. Their eyes were sparkling with accomplishment. However, some also seemed a touch apprehensive as they realized they do not know what the future holds.

therecorddelta.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Upshur County, WV
Education
County
Upshur County, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Lesson Learned#Boe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSCNN

June 29 coronavirus news

Delta variant now accounts for 26% of coronavirus cases in US, CDC estimates. The Delta variant of coronavirus now accounts for 26% of Covid-19 cases in the US, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. The CDC updated its estimates of which variants are circulating on Tuesday. The...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NSA refutes Tucker Carlson spying allegation

The National Security Agency (NSA) on Tuesday rejected claims made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the agency was monitoring his electronic communications and seeking to leak them in an effort to take his show off the air, calling the allegations “not true.”. “Tucker Carlson has never been an...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

GOP mega-donor funding deployment of South Dakota troops to border

A Republican mega-donor's nonprofit is funding the deployment of South Dakota National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem 's (R ) office confirmed to The Hill that Willis and Reba Johnson’s Foundation made a private donation to the state in an effort to fund its National Guard presence at the border.