Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buckhannon, WV

Pat's Chat (June 24)

By Jun 23, 2021
The Recorddelta
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had the most joyful surprise last Thursday, June 17. I saw several people getting out of a car in front of our house. I didn’t recognize them at first until they all started climbing out of the car. It was my granddaughter, Laura Bucholtz and her family from Sarasota, Florida. She had planned this trip and she convinced her brother, Brian Bucklew from Walkerton, Indiana, to meet them here for a fun time together in and around the Buckhannon area. They could also visit other relatives who live here.

therecorddelta.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckhannon, WV
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
City
Cabins, WV
Buckhannon, WV
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Disney
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NSA refutes Tucker Carlson spying allegation

The National Security Agency (NSA) on Tuesday rejected claims made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the agency was monitoring his electronic communications and seeking to leak them in an effort to take his show off the air, calling the allegations “not true.”. “Tucker Carlson has never been an...