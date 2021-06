The FBI’s cybersecurity investigations would be more successful if cybercrime victims were more forthcoming, Director Chris Wray told Senate appropriators on Wednesday. "If we don't solve the riddle of how to get the private sector promptly and transparently working with us -- and more and more companies, I should say, are doing that all the time -- but if we don't make that sort of the norm, we're going to have a heck of a time winning this conflict," Wray said at a budget hearing. Although he did not endorse any specific proposal, he told lawmakers that "anything that helps provide more incentive for that to happen, I think is a step in the right direction."