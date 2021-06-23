Increasing number of children becoming victims of violent crime

Kip Kinkel, who killed his parents before murdering two of his classmates and injuring another 25 in a 1998 school shooting in Oregon, has said that he feels “tremendous, tremendous shame and guilt” in his first interview. Kinkel, now 38 years old, spoke with HuffPost for 20 hours over the course of 10 months while serving a 111-year sentence at the Oregon State Correctional Institution. He committed the crimes at the age of 15 while suffering from an undiagnosed case of paranoid schizophrenia. He told HuffPost that he didn’t only feel guilty for the crimes he committed but also the...