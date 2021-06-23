Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Increasing number of children becoming victims of violent crime

Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGun violence has killed more than 700 children and teenagers nationwide so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. More than 1,800 have been injured.

www.nbc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
E! News

E! News

92K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#The Gun Violence Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

School shooter who killed his parents, classmates and injured 25 in 1998 breaks his silence

Kip Kinkel, who killed his parents before murdering two of his classmates and injuring another 25 in a 1998 school shooting in Oregon, has said that he feels “tremendous, tremendous shame and guilt” in his first interview. Kinkel, now 38 years old, spoke with HuffPost for 20 hours over the course of 10 months while serving a 111-year sentence at the Oregon State Correctional Institution. He committed the crimes at the age of 15 while suffering from an undiagnosed case of paranoid schizophrenia. He told HuffPost that he didn’t only feel guilty for the crimes he committed but also the...
Oxnard, CAcitizensjournal.us

Oxnard Resident Sentenced for Multiple Violent Crimes

VENTURA, California – District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced today that Dionicio Salinas (DOB 10/02/91) was sentenced by Judge Gilbert Romero to 17 years 8 months in state prison for a series of violent crimes. On June 2, 2021, Salinas plead guilty to multiple charges including, two counts of carjacking, robbery,...
Grimesland, NCthewashingtondailynews.com

Man arrested for crimes against children

A Grimesland man has been arrested in connection with crimes committed against a minor. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Department of Social Services regarding a possible crime involving a juvenile on June 8, 2021. As a result of the investigation, Thomas Elvin Jenkins, 72, of...
Leon County, FLtallahasseereports.com

Leon County 2020 Crime Rate Down, Violent Crime Up

Driven by a decrease in property crime, the 2020 Leon County crime rate fell by 20.4% when compared to 2019 numbers. Leon County’s crime rate per 100,000 population was ranked 6th among the 67 Florida counties. In 2019 the Leon County crime rate was ranked 3rd. The Florida Department of...
Wichita, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Wichita police partner with feds to address violent crime

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita City Council approved a request by police Tuesday for a federal partnership in an effort to address a surge in violent crime. Police want help from the U.S. Marshals Service as gun violence escalates in the city. Police Chief Gordon Ramsey said Monday that shooting numbers have risen sharply over the past year.
Muncie, INcbs4indy.com

Prosecutor meets with community on reducing violent crime

Prosecutor meets with community on reducing violent crime. Burglars swipe $15,000 in fireworks from a west side store. Monthly Indy public safety walk showed solidarity for Sikh community two months after FedEx shooting. ‘It’s a sight they won’t easily forget’. Rainfall guts Bloomington FD Station 1 rendering it uninhabitable. Indiana...
Saint Cloud, MNknsiradio.com

St. Cloud Police Chief Addresses Recent Spike in Violent Crime

(KNSI) – A recent spike in crime is keeping many cities – St. Cloud included – on edge. Earlier this month, two women were found shot to death on back to back days. Four people were arrested and charged for the murder of Keisa Marie Lange on June 3rd. Even though police say there are notable similarities between the two homicides, the person responsible for killing Janesa Lashay Harris on June 2nd remains free. Sunday morning, a teenager was shot after a large fight broke out downtown, and a few hours later, Dr. Edward Ward, St. Cloud State University professor, was gunned down while standing in the doorway of his home.
Harris County, TXdefendernetwork.com

Harris County invests millions to curb increase in violent crime

Harris County officials announced new public safety investments Monday that would increase the number of judges in Harris County, expand jury operations at NRG and upgrade law enforcement body camera technology — all in an effort to curb the rise in violent crime across the region. These proposed investments, totaling...
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

Atlantic City police: More officers needed to fight violent crime

ATLANTIC CITY — Amid a recent spike in deadly violence in the city, there’s a split reaction among some elected officials as to how best handle the situation. Mayor Marty Smalls held a news conference on Monday alongside law enforcement leaders at the city, county and federal level, saying that the city would continue to support its police force and community programs while urging the public to be accountable as well.
Public Safetybaconsrebellion.com

Don’t Blame Pandemic for Rise in U.S. Violent Crime

Recent spikes in violent crime aren’t due to COVID-19 or the economy, as suggested recently in a Virginian-Pilot article exploring causes of a spike in violence in Hampton Roads. Murders frequently fall during recessions and times of economic hardship. In the U.S. homicides fell during the 2007-2009 recession. In many...
Hampton, VADaily Press

Editorial: Act regionally to fight violent crime

A virtual meeting of Hampton Roads mayors came at a precarious time on Monday night, only hours after a series of shootings wounded four people under the age of 20 in the city of Hampton. This has already been a violent summer across the region, and residents want action. Trouble...
Baltimore, MDWbaltv.com

BPD Commissioner Harrison speaks on uptick in violent crime

We are seeing an increase in violent crime across the country, including in Baltimore. Now, leaders are trying to find ways to keep streets safe as we head into the summer. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison joins us to explain what the police department is doing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy