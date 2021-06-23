New Vance farmers market manager doubles up

HENDERSON — Pat Ayscue is the new manager of the Vance County Regional Farmers Market, and brings to the job relevant experience as well as a background in the agricultural community.

Ayscue is already the farmers market manager in Franklin County, where she pointed out that she’s “going into my sixth growing season.”

But her appreciation for agriculture started long before that. She comes from several generations of farmers.

She told how her lifelong love of livestock led to an appointment to the horse advisory board for Franklin County Cooperative Extension. There she gained an appreciation for the services Cooperative Extension provides farmers. That opened the door for her to become the Franklin County Farmers market manager.

“My heart’s goal is to promote the farmers,” Ayscue said, adding that accepting the Vance County position allows her to expand on that goal.

She will continue to manage the Franklin County Farmers Market. The two positions don’t compete. The Franklin County market is open on Fridays; in Vance County, the market operates on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

And the dual appointments have advantages. Ayscue pointed out that some farmers participate at both farmers markets. “So I’m dealing with some of the same people,” she said.

But there is more to the Farmers’ Market than farm products, Ayscue pointed out.

The craft vendors with their handmade items provide a warm, personal touch. Baked goods, jellies, pickles and warm conversation give a downhome feeling, she said.

Ayscue offers a standing invitation for visitors to take a few minutes to walk around the garden of plants and flowers outside the building. If some of the master gardeners who maintain the garden are there, they’ll give you a “floral tour” of the variety of the grounds, she said.

The Vance County Regional Farmers Market is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is at 210 Southpark Drive, off of South Beckford Drive in Henderson.

Tracy Madigan, who recently accepted a position as director of the Downtown Development Commission in Henderson, managed the Vance County Regional Farmers Market from its opening in 2014. So Ayscue is only its second manager.

“We’re lucky to have her,” said Paul McKenzie, agricultural agent with Vance County Cooperative Extension.