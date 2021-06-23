Cancel
Colorado Springs to get new dining options on Pikes Peak

By Teresa Farney teresa.farney@gazette.com
coloradosprings.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll aboard! The train heading to the top of Pikes Peak is back in operation. And once you get there, you be able to enjoy the visitor center’s famous doughnuts again. That’s because the new Pikes Peak Summit Complex opens Thursday — with a brand-new Donut Robot churning out the world-famous sweet treats. The employees preparing food in the new bigger kitchen and dining facility have been busy learning the ropes the past weeks.

#Pikes Peak#Food Truck#Dining#Food Drink#Aramark Corp#Angus#Red Bird Farms#Greek
