SBA Has Awarded More than $600 Million in Disaster Relief for Hurricane Laura

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) today announced that financial assistance through the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) is now available to small businesses, non-profits, and homeowners located in Miami-Dade County impacted by the Surfside condo collapse. The SBA authorized an Administrative Declaration for Miami-Dade County, as well as the contiguous Florida counties of Broward, Collier, and Monroe, in the form of low-interest Economic Injury Disaster Loans, Business Physical Disaster Loans, and Home Disaster Loans to eligible business owners and homeowners impacted by the Surfside condo collapse.