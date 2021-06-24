Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilkes-barre, PA

Council chairman’s apology accepted after remark about resident

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C8PPB_0adakh2300
Brooks

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — An attempt at humor resulted in an apology from City Council Chairman Tony Brooks whose comment about the last-minute arrival of a resident at public meeting was picked up by a microphone.

Brooks Wednesday said he spoke with Sam Troy who had no hard feelings.

“My sense of humor gets the best of me and I apologized,” Brooks said.

Troy downplayed the comment.

“I wasn’t really fazed or appalled by it. I get along with Tony,” Troy said.

What really irked Troy was the lack of a response by council to his question about Mayor George Brown forgiving more than $370,000 in city loans to small businesses and restaurants struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think this thing is being blown out of proportion. I don’t hold it against him,” Troy added.

As Troy, who frequently comments at City Council meetings, arrived a minute before the start of the June 17 meeting, Brooks can be heard saying, “Damn. The elevator should have broke down.”

The comment was made while Brooks was speaking with City Clerk Cathy Payne. Troy approached the podium to sign a form required for public comment. At the 2:23 mark on the YouTube video of the session Brooks was seen and heard laughing as he spoke to Payne.

The comment became an issue after Jason Carr brought it to Troy’s attention.

Carr, who owns properties in the city and regularly speaks at the meetings, said he wasn’t able to attend the June 17 session and viewed it online Tuesday.

“I picked up on it,” Carr said. He then called Troy who was unaware of the comment.

“It was an extremely distasteful comment. Public participation is not something to joke about,” Carr said.

Having been the target of a personal attack by a speaker three years ago, Carr said the comment further reinforces his opinion City Council tries to intimidate people from asking questions, Carr said. “I know that Council feels that they don’t have to answer to the public,” he said.

Troy agreed, saying he believes sometimes City Council doesn’t like people asking questions or holding the members accountable.

But that wasn’t the case with Brooks, Troy said.

“He’s a good friend,” Troy said, adding Brooks is supporting his attempt to run as an Independent candidate for the Wilkes-Barre Area School Board in November.

Times Leader

Times Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chairman#City Council#Brooks Troy#Independent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Youtube
Related
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Times Leader

New Luzerne County 2020 audit explained

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County ended 2020 with a $3.7 million surplus, county Budget/Finance Division Head Brian Swetz told council when releasing the new audit Monday. That means the county spent $3.7 million less than it budgeted last year, he said. Most of the...
Wilkes-barre, PAPosted by
Times Leader

WB Area approves final budget with no tax increase

WILKES-BARRE — In a meeting with a packed agenda, the Wilkes-Barre Area School Board approved a final budget with no tax increase, voted to retain the current dress code for one more year to make things easier on parents regrouping from COVID-19 disruptions, hired a company to review the traffic study that led to a controversial traffic light, and approved 5-year crossing guard contract with a 15 cents-per-hour pay increase.
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Times Leader P.M. Update: Monday, June 28

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Kevin Carroll is here with your P.M. Update looking ahead to Tuesday’s e-edition: reaction from local legislators regarding the just-passed state budget, the results of the annual Luzerne County audit are in and more.