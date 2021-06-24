Cancel
Chesapeake, VA

1 dead after SUV overturns on I-664 in Chesapeake

By Sierra Jenkins, The Virginian-Pilot
 6 days ago
1 dead after SUV overturns on I-664 in Chesapeake Virginian-Pilot photo

State police are investigating a fatal car accident that killed one person Wednesday on I-664 in Chesapeake.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. at the 18-mile mark, near Dock Landing Road.

Police said an SUV overturned in the accident, but did not say whether it was the only vehicle involved. It is unclear whether the person who died was driving the SUV.

Officials did not release the person’s name, age or gender.

The accident closed the interstate’s southbound lanes for nearly 2½ hours, according to posts on Twitter. Traffic backed up about 2 miles while transportation officials worked to clear the roadway.

The investigation is going.

Sierra Jenkins, 229-462-8896, sierra.jenkins@virginiamedia.com

