Having a Hagar moment

“Hagar named Yaweh [God], wo had been speaking to her ,”You are El Roi”. She said, “This is the place where

I watched the One who watches over me.” This is why the well is name Beer Lahai Roi [Well of the Living One Who Watches Over Me]. It is still there between Kadesh and Bered.” Genesis 16:13-14

“You hem me in behind and before, and You lay Your hand upon me.” Psalm 139:5

Have you had a “Hagar experience” lately where you know, beyond doubt, that this moment was ordained

to show you that God “sees” you? A few days ago I had this Hagar moment. As a ponder this expereince,

days later, I am still humbled that God chose to speak me clearly to let me know that my heart, my desire, and my journey are close to His heart.

It’s almost easy to nearly forget our own desires and hopes or to view them as unimportant in scale to

God’s kingdom plan. If we downplay our gifts, desires, and hopes as just personal strivings we lose the

validity of our personal testimony.

Occassionally, we can feel like we’re lost in service. Our identity wiped out and we’re part of nameless, faceless movement doing His work, but I’m not sure that’s what God wants. God wants His name proclaimed and the good news shared, but that’s made real through our personal testimonies.

If you have felt like I have recently where your dreams and desires were a sacrifice pleasing to the Lord,

maybe pray again. God does require us to give up some things because we are to live differently than the

world lives, but He has given us those desires and those dreams for a reason.

In this Hagar moment, God stopped me and spoke hope. God is soverign, and when we trust Him things like

logic and rules go out the window, because in Him all things have their being. Perhaps God needed to show me

that it’s not selfish to have hopes and desires surredured to Him. Perhaps surrender of the hope is enough

where sacrifice is not necessary?

Wherever you are, friends, let Spirit lead you. Maybe you have the word others need to hear. Three people

contributed to this Hagar moment this week. I am thankful to be reminded that God is truly El Roi, the one who watches over me. Confirmation of His hand upon your life and His eyes attentive to your plight

is compared to nothing else.

God knows what we need and will be faithful to give it in His time. For all the things He’s done and for all

the things He’s written for me that are yet to come, I give Him my testimony, all my love, praise, and thanks. Thank You,for being the One who sees me even when I feel invisible, Lord, my God.

“You know when I sit and when I rise; You precieve my thoughts from afar.” Psalm 139:2

“Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in Your book before one of them came to be.” Psalm 139: 16