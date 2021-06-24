Towns might get more time to say yay or nay on adult-use cannabis businesses

New Jersey municipalities may get more time to decide if cannabis businesses are welcome or banned from within their borders. Assembly Bill 5921, introduced June 21, would provide government officials with an additional 60 days beyond the current Aug. 21 deadline to enact an ordinance welcoming or blocking adult-use cannabis businesses from opening and operating within their communities. The deadline was written into the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance, and Marketplace Modernization Act, signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Feb. 22.