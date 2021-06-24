Gifts For The Bride From The Groom

You have the engagement ring, the wedding band and you have planned your big day from the venue to your bouquet to your honeymoon. But what about your something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue? If you are a traditionalist, you might round these items up from your mom, grandmother or women in your bridal party and return them after the wedding, but these also make great themes for your special gift from your groom-to-be. If he is savvy, he will notice the other jewels you are coveting while shopping for your rings or might even enlist your best friend to help select a jewel that you will want to wear on your big day and for a long time after—a lasting keepsake that will always remind you of your distinctive relationship and the romantic occasion that signifies sharing your life with your true love.