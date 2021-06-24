Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Becomes First Major U.S. City to Require All Government Employees to Get Coronavirus Vaccines

By Blake Montgomery
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

San Francisco’s city government announced Wednesday that it would require all employees, roughly 35,000 people, to receive a coronavirus vaccine or else face penalties that may include firing. It is the first major city in the U.S. to mandate all municipal employees be inoculated, though religious and medical exemptions will be permitted. “It’s about protecting the city as an employer from what we deem to be unacceptable risk,” said Carol Isen, director of the city’s human resources department. The mandate will take effect when the Food and Drug Administration issues full approval for the vaccines, as all three currently available are under emergency use authorization, and employees will have 10 weeks to get their shots. Employees will be required to report their vaccination status to the city within the next month. Roughly 55 percent have said they are already partially vaccinated, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

www.thedailybeast.com
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Vaccines
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Vaccination
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
California StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

California Bans Official State Travel to Five States Due to ‘Bigotry’

California has taken a firm stance on LGBT rights, declaring that it will not fund state travel to five states due to their anti-LGBT laws, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday. The move bans the state from requiring employees to travel to Arkansas, Florida, Montana, North Dakota, and West Virginia, citing laws that discriminate against transgender youth. “Make no mistake: We’re in the midst of an unprecedented wave of bigotry and discrimination in this country,” Bonta said. “And the state of California is not going to support it.” Exceptions to the rule include travel to obtain grant funding or to conduct audits.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Maricopa County Ditches Voting Machines Tainted by Shambolic GOP ‘Audit’

The Republican-led review of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona has achieved precisely nothing so far—except making some incredibly expensive voting equipment completely unusable. Officials from Maricopa County announced Monday that they’ll ditch all the voting machines and other equipment that was handed to auditors earlier this year. “The voters of Maricopa County can rest assured, the county will never use equipment that could pose a risk to free and fair elections,” the county said in a Monday statement, according to The Washington Post. “As a result, the County will not use the subpoenaed equipment in any future elections.” The county didn’t say how much the replacements will cost, but has said previously that the price could run into millions of dollars.
LawPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Juul to Pay North Carolina $40 Million to Settle Suit Claiming It Targeted Teens With E-Cigs

Juul Labs Inc. will pay $40 million to the state of North Carolina to settle a lawsuit claimed that the vaping start-up was targeting teenagers. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced that Juul had agreed not to sell sweet and fruity flavors as part of the settlement. The company had stopped selling those flavors in the U.S. voluntarily in 2019. The settlement funds will support scientific research on how to end youth vaping. “We look forward to working with Attorney General Stein and other manufacturers on the development of potential industrywide marketing practices based on science and evidence,” said a Juul spokesperson.
EnvironmentPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Pacific Northwest Heatwave Kills 69, Sends More Than 1K to Hospitals

More than a thousand people in the Pacific Northwest have visited hospitals with heat-related illnesses and dozens died over the weekend, when the record heatwave started beating down on the West Coast of the U.S. and Canada. In Vancouver, at least 69 people have died suddenly, according to Canadian authorities. In Washington, 676 people have visited emergency rooms as a result of the heat since Friday, according to local health officials. In Oregon, the number was 459. Across the entire Pacific Northwest, upward of 1,100 people have sought treatment in hospitals for heat-induced sickness.
PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Most Residents of Surfside Condo’s Sister Building Say They’re Not Leaving

Residents of Champlain Towers North were given the opportunity to evacuated after the partial collapse of their sister building on Thursday but most are staying, according to the Associated Press. The buildings were erected a year apart by the same company with the same materials and similar designs. Most residents of the north complex, while worried, said they’re confident that their building has better maintenance. The collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside has prompted inspections in other high-rise buildings throughout south Florida. After an inspection, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said nothing was found that would indicate that the north tower is in danger of collapsing. Philip and Nora Zyne, who live on the fifth floor, told the AP that few people have left. “It’s not a mass exodus by any means. I’d say maybe a quarter of the building has left,” he said.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

India’s COVID-19 Death Toll Has Been ‘Vastly Undercounted’: WSJ

Officially, over 390,000 people have died in India from COVID-19, but families and health experts say that the number of deceased is a lot higher, according to a new report in the Wall Street Journal. The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation believes the true death toll in India may exceed 1.1 million, almost three times the reported number.
Hillsborough, CAPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Hillsborough, California, Gives Up on Trying to Stop So-Called Flintstone House

Boring bureaucrats, 0. Fun-loving Florence Fang, 1. The town of Hillsborough, California, will no longer try to stop Fang from adding new sculptures of dinosaurs, cartoon characters, and the like to her fantastical property known as the Flintstone House. Under a settlement, the town will pay Fang $125,000 to cover legal costs and will agree to approve permits for the new displays. The city had sued Fang, saying her house violated local codes. Fang countersued, alleging that she was denied permits because she is Asian American.
SciencePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Only Foreign Wuhan Lab Scientist Plays Down Lab Leak Theory

Danielle Anderson, reportedly the only scientist who worked at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, tells Bloomberg in an interview that she never contracted COVID-19 while working at the facility in late 2019. “If people were sick, I assume that I would have been sick—and I wasn’t,” said Anderson, an Australian virologist. “I was tested for coronavirus in Singapore before I was vaccinated, and had never had it.” Anderson worked at the facility in November 2019 and traveled to Singapore with other scientists who worked at the facility, and recalled no one ever testing positive for the virus. “There was no chatter,” Anderson told Bloomberg. “Scientists are gossipy and excited. There was nothing strange from my point of view going on at that point that would make you think something is going on here.” Anderson said she believes the virus most likely came from a natural source but added that it is possible for viruses to spread from labs. “I’m not naive enough to say I absolutely write this off,” Anderson said of a possible leak.