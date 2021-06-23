Robert D. 'Bob' Smith

Bob Smith passed from this world to the next on the afternoon of June 6, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. Bob was born on a farm in southwest Iowa in 1939, son of Ross and Marie Smith. The span of his 81 years started with a childhood of chores before and after school, plowing fields, and making hay. The work ethic and discipline of farm life carried through to his successful 40-year career in business management, corporate leadership, and adventures around the globe. For retirement he returned to his small-town roots and the serene quiet of a home tucked in the woods outside Whitefish, Montana.