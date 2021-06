The New England Revolution will look to extend its lead at the top of the at MLS Eastern Conference on Saturday when it travels to Harrison, NJ for a matchup versus New York City FC. The Revs, led by Adam Buksa and his team-high four goals, currently hold a three-point advantage over the second place Philadelphia Union and remain six points ahead of NYCFC, which is tied with three other teams with 11 points. Midfielder Jesus Medina leads NYCFC with five goals, while teammate Valentin Castellanos is right behind with four goals and two assists.